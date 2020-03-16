Latest On Coronavirus In Michigan

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan on Monday, March 16, 2020:

-Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will shutter all Michigan bars and restaurants starting at roughly 3 p.m. today, the day before St. Patrick's Day. Take out will be permitted. This comes after the governor said Sunday night that she was upset to see videos of college students packing local bars.

-- All three Detroit casinos are closing today and staying closed for at least two weeks. Officials said they will reevaluate the situation in 14 days.

-- Today marks the first day all public schools and universities in Michigan are closed, which sent parents scrambling to fill their days at home with children. Many offices have encouraged employees to telecommute, if possible.

-- Chief Medical Officer Dr Joneigh Khaldun spoke live on WWJ Newsradio at 6:30 a.m., and said she’s expecting more cases. Dr. Khaldun said several of the patients who tested positive had no history of travel, which means they got it from another infected person who was not tested.

-- One of the latest cases is a young child, who had contact with someone who also tested positive.

-- Oakland County Health Division has issued an order to reduce occupancy by 50 percent at county establishments with a food service license, excluding healthcare facilities, long-term care, and grocery stores. The order also limits occupancy of entertainment venues and fitness centers to 50 percent. “This is a proactive step to ensure that our restaurants and other venues can provide our residents with safe environments and protect their employees,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. “We are committed to taking every necessary action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Oakland County.” Some of this, of course, was rendered moot due to Whimer's restaurant closure order.

-- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 12 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday evening, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 53. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also announced the Michigan Department of Transportation is lifting weight restrictions on trucks to allow suppliers to quickly restock stores.

-- Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order to restrict businesses from price gouging. The order, which goes into effect Monday morning and will last until April 13, states "that if a business or individual has acquired any product from a retailer, the business or individual must not resell that product in Michigan at a price that is grossly in excess of the purchase price of the product."

-- Health officials have identified potential coronavirus exposure sites as the number of cases of infection in the state continues to climb. Anyone who was present at the locations on the dates and times listed should be especially alert for symptoms of coronavirus, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

-- Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for the virus. The Pistons played the Utah Jazz in Detroit a week ago, days before Utah's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell became the first two NBA players to test positive. Wood has said he is going to be fine. Wood lived in Broderick Tower in Detroit, which told fellow residents there was a case in the building.

-- The NCAA Tournament's "Selection Sunday" show was scheduled to happen Sunday, but since the event was canceled, the NCAA has since announced it will not reveal a hypothetical bracket, as many fans had been calling for.

-- A teacher at Detroit Osborn High School has tested positive for the virus and officials with the Detroit Public Schools Community District are urging anyone who may have come into contact with the teacher to self-quarantine and check themselves for symptoms.

-- The three main symptoms of coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

-- In order to mitigate risk of spreading COVID-19, everyone is encouraged to take action to reduce the spread, including: wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer; avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing; avoid handshakes; avoid contact with people who are sick; and stay home when you are sick.

-- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has launched a statewide hotline to respond to health-related questions about coronavirus. Public health experts will answer health-related questions about COVID-19, and can also direct residents and providers to the right resources.

Download www.radio.com and listen anyhere