Look For This In Shampoo To Make Sure Hair Is Clean

YES there are many shampoos to choose from but wellandgood.com says if you want your hair to actually BE clean you should look to see if salicylic acid is one of your shampoo's ingredients.

It's the same salicylic acid that's used in some of the most popular over-the-counter acne creams is great at removing product buildup and excess oils on the scalp. Salicylic acid can also prevent dandruff by removing dead skin from the scalp.

Do you have any hair secrets to share? I like a good egg shampoo Periodically

