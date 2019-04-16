Looking At Billboards Might Make You A Safer Driver

Let's face it we all can be safer drivers. Well this may go against everything we have been told about keeping your eyes on the road while driving. but a new study finds that looking at billboards might keep you safer behind the wheel. Yep!

A lot of distracted driving happens inside the car, on the phone, eating or chatting with a passenger which causes lane drift or stopping over the line.

This study used digital billboards to see if they would get the driver's attention. When the boards were lit, drivers were drawn to look up and avoid the in-car distractions.

Checking out the digital billboards improved the driver's attention. Lane drifting and stopping over the line improved. People looking at the billboards also didn't run red lights.

What is the most distracting thing while you drive? Has it caused you to get into an accident?