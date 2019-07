Hey it's Cadillac and I love chips. Well check this out Mac and Cheese Pringles has re-released their Mac & Cheese flavored chips for a limited time.

The chips made their debut back in 2017 as part of Pringles. Yum

Some who tried the chips only gave them three out of five stars.

What's your favorite flavor of Pringle's? Have you tried or seen the Mac & Cheese Pringles?