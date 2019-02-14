Maddie & Tae Die From A Broken Heart (Acoustic)

February 14, 2019
Cadillac Jack

Hey it's Caddy and my Pals MADDIE & TAE Have a acoustic  video of their song, "Die From a Broken Heart".  It's one of the tracks on their upcoming second album. 

99.5 WYCD presents Maddie & Tae at the historic Emerald Theatre on Saturday, March 2. 

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of show. Details at   http://www.wycd.com

Doors at 6:30 p.m. with the box office open 5-9:30 p.m. the day of show. Music starts at 8 p.m. The show is 18 and up.

Tags: 
Maddie & Tae
WYCD
March 2nd