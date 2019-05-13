Man wins lottery From Numbers In His Dream

Well some of our dreams may be filled Craziness and Drama, one man saw numbers while he slept. Taking it as a sign, he began playing them in the lottery.

It took a while but thirteen years later, he struck it big, winning a cool million ($696,000 USD) in the Australian Lotto.

The numbers hit previously too, so the anonymous man kept playing them.

This has happened to other people too. A woman in the US was given numbers by a man in one of her dreams, which brought in a jackpot of over $101,000.

Do you remember your dreams? Anything Lucky?