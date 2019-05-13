Man wins lottery From Numbers In His Dream
May 13, 2019
Well some of our dreams may be filled Craziness and Drama, one man saw numbers while he slept. Taking it as a sign, he began playing them in the lottery.
It took a while but thirteen years later, he struck it big, winning a cool million ($696,000 USD) in the Australian Lotto.
The numbers hit previously too, so the anonymous man kept playing them.
This has happened to other people too. A woman in the US was given numbers by a man in one of her dreams, which brought in a jackpot of over $101,000.
Do you remember your dreams? Anything Lucky?