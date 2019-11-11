McDonald's Releasing a Snickerdoodle McFlurry For Holiday

Ready for another Holiday Treat Kids? McDonald's is giving us another sweet treat for the holidays.

The Snickerdoodle McFlurry.

It's vanilla soft-serve ice cream with cinnamon cookies mixed in. This is McDonald's first holiday McFlurry in 7 years.

The dessert will only be available on UberEats from November 11th through 17th. After that, you can stop by your local Mickey D's to pick it up. The Snickerdoodle McFlurry will be around for a limited time only.

What's your Fav Holiday Treat?