Metro Detroit Restaurants Featured Saturday On Travel Channel

Hey its Caddy and I am so looking forward to this. Saturday morning watch the Travel Channel for "The Zimmern List: Detroit." Andrew Zimmern who loves eating food from cities all over the U.S came to the Motor City in September. He will nosh on Detroit-style pizza, stop for a coney and chili fries, and feast on classic Middle Eastern dishes. He also will visit what’s described as a Detroit institution in the making. This is going to be so much fun to watch.