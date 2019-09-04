Michigan Apple Prediction When You Should Be Able To Buy

It's that time apple season in Michigan and the harvest season is on schedule and fresh Michigan apples started showing up at grocery stores and farm markets in late August says the Michigan Apple Committee.

Weather during spring and summer has been good for apple production. Growers are set to harvest early varieties later this month with many more to come soon after that in September and October."

Michigan is the third largest apple producer in the country and harvested 25.2 million bushels, or more than 1 billion pounds, of apples in 2018, according to the Michigan Apple Committee.

16 varieties of Michigan apples will be harvested and start making the journey to customers this year.