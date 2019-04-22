Michigan Experts warn residents On Invasive Spotted lanternflies

I hate bugs and these don't seem menacing when they’re pinned to the bottom of a box

Some say they may be pretty, with speckled outer wings, long legs curved delicately inward, a bold splotch of red that flashes when they fly.

There are 11 invasive species to watch out for in Michigan

Gypsy moth outbreak poses risk to Michigan trees

In Michigan, they appear Dead. It’s unclear how long that will last. The insects are making their way across the East Coast, feasting on the insides of trees, carpeting infested forests in sticky secretions and threatening multi-million dollar agriculture and forestry industries.

They are hundreds of miles away, but with their tendency to lay eggs on vehicles, that doesn’t matter.

The question isn’t if the spotted lanternfly will get to Michigan. It’s when.

They landed in eastern Pennsylvania in 2014, and have since slowly moved

outward to New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, New York and Maryland. Those states are busy with trucking, traffic and tourism, three things that could hasten spotted lanternflies’ spread throughout the U.S.

What bug do you hate the most?