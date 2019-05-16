Michigan House Centipedes Why You Shouldn't Kill Them

Yes you have seen those creepy, crawly house centipedes darting around your wall.

The house centipede (Scutigera coleoptrata) is harmless.

You may want to attack, But don't. It could be protecting you from spiders and creepy crawlers according to the Michigan State University Plant & Pest Diagnostics team.

Although this very agile and fast moving longlegged critter has an unnerving appearance as it darts over walls and floors, it should be considered harmless and no cause for alarm. It is the only centipede found in Michigan that is capable of reproducing indoors. It prefers homes with damp basements or crawlspaces.

The house centipede should be considered a beneficial organism as it feeds on spiders, insects and other small arthropods.

There are only a few reports of this animal biting people, usually when handled or stepped on with bare feet. The bite can be as painful as a bee sting in some cases. In rare intance of a bite it should be cleaned and antiseptic applied to prevent secondary infection and ice applied to reduce swelling.