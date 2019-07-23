Michigan Lottery Washtenaw County Man Wins $2M On Scratch Off

WOW a Ypsilanti man won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Bonus instant game.

The 47-year-old player bought the winning ticket at the Valero gas station at 7477 Rawsonville Road in Belleville.

“I just bought a new car and got a chip in the windshield, so I decided to stop and try to change my luck with an instant ticket. “I usually buy $10 tickets, but for some reason this game felt lucky.

“The clerk tore the ticket off the roll and some of the paper tore off the back of the top of the ticket so I almost asked for a different one. I am so glad I didn’t.

He scratched the $20 ticket in the Valero parking lot and had to collect himself before driving home.

I was so shaky after I saw what I’d won. It was so surreal to be sitting there knowing we had won $2 million.