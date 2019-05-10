Michigan Lottery: Woman Wins $500K On Scratch Off Ticket

How Lucky A Genesee County woman won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Full of $500’s instant game.

She said I never in my wildest dreams thought I would win $500,000!”

The 52-year-old player bought her winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 5252 Miller Road in Flint.

“I scratched the ticket off when I got to my car and broke down in tears as soon as I saw I had won. I was so stunned, I didn’t leave the parking lot for 45 minutes.”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the $500,000 prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay off all of her bills, buy a new car, and then save the remainder.

She says it's tough to raise a family. Winning this huge prize is such a relief for me and my family.

What's the biggest prize you ever won on a lottery ticket?