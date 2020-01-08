Michigan named one of the best places to travel in the world this year

Michigan Rocks, as those of us who live here know. But now, we're getting recognition as one of the best places to travel in the world this year.

Travel website TripSavvy named Michigan as the best place to travel for outdoor enthusiasts this year.

"With more than 19 million acres of forest and 3,000 miles of shoreline, Michigan is an underappreciated outdoor playground. In the mitten of lower Michigan, hike the sky-high dunes at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and race down to Lake Michigan's turquoise waters for a dip. Take a coastal detour as you head north towards the Mackinac Bridge winding along the lakeshore beneath the dense canopy of The Tunnel of Trees on MI 115,

Of course the fishing is awesome.

