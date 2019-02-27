Michigan State Police Expanding Roadside Drug testing Program In 2019

Michigan State Police have the results of a pilot roadside drug testing program.

The program ran from Nov. 2017 to Nov. 2018, in five Michigan counties (Berrien, Delta, Kent, St. Clair and Washtenaw), examined the effectiveness of roadside saliva tests to detect drugs.

During the trial period, officers conducted 92 oral tests. 74 came back positive for marijuana. However, five of the positive tests came back as false positive after a blood test.

As of Dec. 20, 2018, 38 drivers were convicted of 47 charges, noting that individuals

can be convicted in more than one category. Forty-nine cases pend a final court disposition.

One case was dismissed and one case was not prosecuted.

In Dec. 2018, the Michigan Legislature supported ongoing funding of the oral fluid pilot

and the expansion of the pilot program to additional interested, qualified counties around the state.

An appropriation of $626,000 for the extension of the Oral Fluid Roadside Analysis Pilot Program was

included in the supplemental funding bill that became Public Act 618 of 2018.

In the coming months, the MSP will continue its work to acquire the necessary equipment and develop

specific policies, procedures, and data collection requirements to support the necessary analyses of the

expanded pilot program. Do you thinl this is a good program?