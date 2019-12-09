Michigan State Police Increasing patrols On I-94 This Week

December 9, 2019
Cadillac Jack
News

 

Let's all be extra careful driving.  Michigan State Police will be increasing patrols along I-94 this week as part of the "Eyes on I-94" initiative.

The initiative is to crack down on commercial vehicle crashes.

MSP is teaming up with Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

From Dec. 9 through Dec. 13, MSP will be on the lookout for any potentially dangerous behavior from commercial vehicle drivers.

"We hope to increase awareness by being visible on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of the year."

Let's all drive safe this holiday season

