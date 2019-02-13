Miranda Lambert Dumps Salad On Woman After Being Provoked At Restaurant

A couple was arguing in Nashville and Miranda Lambert said it got so nasty so she dumped a salad on the woman.

According to sources, things started when a man started a fight with a friend of Miranda's in the bathroom.

Then it escalated when Miranda had to be held back after the man approached the table where her party was sitting. Miranda then allegedly mouthed back and threw a salad on the wife of the man that came to her table screaming.

By the time cops arrived Miranda and her party had already left the scene.

Do you think Miranda will get into any trouble? Have you ever gotten into an argument at a restaurant?