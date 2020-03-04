Music City Update And How To Help

The deadly tornado in downtown Nashville continues to reverberate through the community and, unsurprisingly, across Country radio, Country music fans and the music industry. Artists, and individuals are already pledging support, starting fundraising efforts and spreading the word. Those efforts announced coming days and weeks. In the meantime, the Red Cross has asked the public to stop making material donations at area tornado shelters, as the need has already been exceeded. Blood donations are still being encouraged, as are financial contributions here https://midtnemergency.kimbia.com/midtnemergency2020; Through the grief of loss of life, injury and property damage, Nashville will rise again. Thanks for all the help and Support.