Music City Update And How To Help

March 4, 2020
Cadillac Jack
Music City Update
Categories: 
News

The deadly tornado in downtown Nashville continues to reverberate through the community and, unsurprisingly, across Country radio, Country music fans and the music industry. Artists, and individuals are already pledging support, starting fundraising efforts and spreading the word. Those efforts announced coming days and weeks. In the meantime, the Red Cross has asked the public to stop making material donations at area tornado shelters, as the need has already been exceeded. Blood donations are still being encouraged, as are financial contributions here https://midtnemergency.kimbia.com/midtnemergency2020; Through the grief of loss of life, injury and property damage, Nashville will rise again.  Thanks for all the help and Support.

Tags: 
Music City Update And How To Help

Recent Podcast Audio
Grunwald's DJ Walking - Kate's Snowday WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald's "I Love You, Man" Mardi Gras Edition WYCDFM: On-Demand
Carly Pearce Reveals How The Lee Brice Single Came To Be WYCDFM: On-Demand
Jason Aldean Talks Family, Faster Horses And Producing Tyler Farr WYCDFM: On-Demand
Congratulations to Our Good Viviano Samaritan Of The Month WYCDFM: On-Demand
Faster Horses Lineup Announced! Live Nation's Brian O'Connell Talks with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes