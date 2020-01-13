Mustang From The Movie Bullitt Sells At Record $3.74 million

Wow! The 1968 Highland Green Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in the movie “Bullitt” sold for a record $3.74 million Friday at an auction in Florida.

It sold twice in its life, it’s been in my family for 45 years. Each time it has sold, $3,500,” was the bidding started. So it started off at that price.

Bidding for the historic vehicle jumped to $3 million within the first minute at Mecum Kissimmee. The top bid was $3.4 million plus 10% buyer premium, making it the most expensive Mustang ever sold. A 1967 Shelby GT500 sold last year for $2.2 million.

Kiernan’s father Robert bought the car in 1974 after seeing an advertisement for it in Road & Track. McQueen tracked down the Kiernans in the late 1970s in an unsuccessful attempt to buy it, The Associated Press reported.

The family used it as a daily driver until 1980. Robert and Sean Kiernan started working on it in 2001. After Robert died in 2014.

