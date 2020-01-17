NBC's 'America's Got Talent' Holding Auditions In Novi

So you wanna win $1 million and have your own show in Las Vegas?

Auditions for season 15 of NBC's "America's Got Talent" are underway with the popular show visiting Novi on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., auditions will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave. All ages and talents are welcome.

Since Nov. 10, the show has held auditions in eight cities across the county including San Diego, New York City, Miami, Dallas, LA Vegas, Louisville, and Cabazon, CA. Only two more stops are planned including Novi and Los Angeles (Feb. 1).

If you can't attend the auditions, you can submit videos online at www.AGTAuditions.com.

Last year, the Detroit Youth Choir finished in second-place. During a homecoming event in Detroit, several local foundations and companies announced a $1 million endowment for the choir.