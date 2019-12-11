New Buddy's Pizza In Downtown Detroit Get Free Pizza

Buddy's Pizza is holding the grand opening of its first downtown Detroit location today

The celebration will be Motown themed, and all of Wednesday's sales will be donated to the Motown Museum.

To celebrate the opening, Buddy's has launched a city-wide scavenger hunt for free pizza. One hundred Buddy's branded music records were placed throughout downtown Detroit. When found, records can be brought in for a free four-square pizza.

Also when participants post a photo of the record on Twitter or Instagram, they can tag Buddy's and use the hashtag #BuddysDowntown. They also must be following Buddy's. By doing so, participants will be entered in for a chance to win free pizza for a year.

The restaurant is in the Madison Building on Broadway Street and will open at 11 a.m.

To reserve a table on opening day, email DowntownOpening@buddyspizza.com with a full name, phone number and the number of individuals in the party (up to four). Reservations are available from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

