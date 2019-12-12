New Hershey's Kisses Cereal hitting Shelves In January

December 12, 2019
Cadillac Jack
SWEET! General Mills and Hersey's are coming to your morning.

Both companies are teaming up to bring you a brand new breakfast cereal. The Hershey's Kisses cereal is already making special appearances in some limited stores, but should be widely available in January.

The pieces are shaped like Hershey's Kisses and reportedly turns milk chocolatey almost immediately.

But remember: Health experts say less than 10 percent of daily calories should come from added sugars, and kids under the age of two shouldn't have any sugar at all.

Enjoy!

