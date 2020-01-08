New Ice Cream Shop Brings Boozy Treats With Liquor

A new ice cream shop opening this week in Houston may have come up with a way to let customers load up on unnecessary calories while not feeling any guilt over it. At least, not until they sober up.

Jeni's Ice Cream Shop gonna open its doors on Thursday, features such frozen desert flavors as boozy eggnog, cognac with gingerbread and middle west whiskey and pecans. And yes, the unusual flavors of ice cream each contain actual alcohol.

Like alcoholic beverages at bars, pints of the booze-infused ice cream aren't exactly cheap. They sell for $12 each.

Does alcohol-infused ice cream sound appetizing to you?

Would you like this in your neck of the woods?