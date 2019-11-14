A New Twinkies Cereal Will Hit Grocery Store Shelves

Are you ready Twinkie fans? A cereal you will love is coming to grocery shelves beginning in December.

Yep a cereal version of the iconic Twinkies, The top priority was focused on delivering the great Twinkies flavor in each bite,” said Josh Jans, Brand Manager of Cereal Partnerships at Post Consumer Brands. “Knowing that taste remains the No. 1 purchase driver of cereal, we conducted multiple consumer tests, and the new Twinkies Cereal delivered. We think fans will find that it not only tastes great with milk but also outside the bowl.

Whats your favorite Cereal? I Loved "Count Chocula". Caddy