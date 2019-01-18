New York Style Pizza Joint Opening In Downtown Detroit

New York coming to the Motor City. Downtown Detroit is getting a little taste of New York pizza. Mootz Pizzeria + Bar is opening next week in Downtown Detroit, 1230 Library Street. It's officially opening on Jan. 28.

It specializes in authentic New York pizza. The pzza and dishes have been created by six-time World Pizza Games champion and culinary consultant, Bruno DiFabio.

It will be a 4,000 square foot restaurant and will seat 100 guests and features a full bar with 20 beers on tap, craft cocktail and wine menus, a patio, and a “by-the-slice” counter called Side Hustle, which will be open late every Friday and Saturday night, with a separate entrance next to the restaurant.

Mootz Pizzeria and Bar will be a completely “cashless” operation, offer online ordering, two free hours of validated parking in the nearby Z Deck, and bicycle delivery within a 1-mile radius beginning in the spring of 2019.