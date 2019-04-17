Novi Discuss Possible Chick-Fil-A Location During Public Meeting

The Novi planning commission throwing around the possibility of a Chick-Fil-A location at their meeting Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and hold a public hearing. Officials will discuss the franchise's potential.

The chain is looking to open a location near Twelve Oaks Mall.

Additionally, a new location is coming to Shelby Township, which will be located in the area of Hall Road and Schoenherr.

Would you want one near your house. Which Chain restaurant would you want close to home?