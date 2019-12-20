Official Sports Betting Internet Gambling Legal Michigan

Yep It's official, you can finally bet on your favorite sports in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Friday signed a 10-bill package into law that legalize Internet gaming and sports betting through Michigan's casinos.

Money generated from online gaming and sports gambling aims to support the School Aid Fund and the Responder Coverage fund. The law is expected to generate nearly $20 million to the state, which will boost the school and the responder fund by over $4 million each.

The new legislation also allows tribal casinos to participate in online gaming and sports betting at an equal level to the Detroit casinos. This revenue will support important tribal community activities.

Additionally, the bills include safeguards designed to keep children from betting on their phones.

With the legislation, Michigan becomes the 20th state to authorize sports wagers and the fifth to allow casino-style games to be played online. Sports betting could be in place by the time the NCAA Tournament rolls around in the spring.

The tax on sports wagering receipts after winnings are paid out is 8.4%. The tax on internet poker and other online games ranges between 20% and 28%.

Will you be Betting now?