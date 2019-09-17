Over 30 Michigan State Parks Hosting Fall Harvest Festivals
September 17, 2019
Check it out more than 30 of Michigan's state parks are hosting fall harvest festivals this year.
Fun stuff like hayrides, pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, costume contests, haunted trails, nature programs and horse-drawn carriage rides. Leelanau and Tawas Point state parks are even offering a "haunted lighthouse" tours.
The events are scheduled for September and October. The state Department of Natural Resources has a full listing
here
https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79133_79205_84073---,00.html?utm_campaign=events%20digest%20Sept2019&utm_medium=digest&utm_source=govdelive