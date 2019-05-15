Pack your patience If Going to a Concert at DTE Music Theatre

Going to any summer concerts at DTE Music Theatre (or Pine Knob if you prefer)

But, if you're going to a show this year you'll need to take extra time and pack your patience before you go . Sashabaw Road is under construction from I-75 to Clarkston Road, right outside the gates of the venue. Only one lane of traffic is available in each direction.

It started in 2018 with the installation of sanitary sewers. Crews are now working to install new water-main leads. They are also widening the road from 2 lanes to 5 lanes. This will include two lanes in each direction, as well as a center left-turn lane and a dedicated right turn lanes where need.