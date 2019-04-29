Police Asking Drivers To Return $30K Spilled from Back Of A Truck In Michigan

Michigan Police people to do the right thing after a man accidentally spilled $30,000 in cash onto a highway. It was then picked up by fellow drivers.

The money was in a cardboard box and fell off the back of the man’s truck onto US 31 in #GrandHaven this past Thursday. Some of the money has already been returned, but police are still asking people who may have picked up the cash to turn it in.

Police said officers and some good people were able to recover $2,470 from the scene, and asked anyone who had picked up other bills to bring the cash to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

On Saturday, the department posted an update, giving praise to a number of people who had brought in the flying cash.

Has anything like this ever happened to you?