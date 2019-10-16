Police Say Check For Halloween THC Laced Candy

Stay safe this Halloween. Police are warning parents to double check their kids' Halloween candy after discovering a marijuana candy knockoff that looks just like the real thing.

The nationwide alert was issued Tuesday in Pennsylvania after they found an edible that looks exactly like a Nerds Rope. However, while the two products might look and taste the same, the marijuana edible version contains 400 milligrams of THC, police say. One law enforcement official calls edibles "the new razor blades in the apple."

Parents be vigilant in checking your kids children’s candy before allowing them to consume those treats.

When you went trick or treating, what candy did you routinely throw out? What are some of the dumbest things people give to trick or treaters?

We Always threw out apples.