COME ON DOWN! You could be the next contestant on the The Price is Right Live" coming to northern Michigan this fall.

It's coming to Kewadin Casino in Sault Sainte Marie on November 17.

More than $10 million in cash and prizes have been given away on the show. Prizes include appliances, vacations and YES maybe a new car!

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 23 at 9 a.m. For Info click below

https://tickets.kewadin.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=330