Ready For Woodward Dream Cruise Weekend

Kroger Cruisin for Zero Hunger Party 2019

Friday, August 16th at 5:00pm

Duggan's Irish Pub

31501 Woodward Ave

Royal Oak, MI 48

Kroger’s annual Cruisin for Zero Hunger Party benefiting Gleaners Community Food Bank.

100% of proceeds from ticket sales will support a great cause with Kroger to help end hunger by 2025.

VIP event located in the south lot of Duggan’s Irish Pub, the best place to view classic cars Cruisin Woodward!

Your ticket includes:

Buffet including some of Duggan’s favorites!

LIVE Music from Fifty Amp Fuse

1- Complimentary alcoholic beverage (or non alcoholic)

Cash Bar

No-hassle Valet Parking! (Purchased with package)

Cruisin for Zero Hunger Photo booth.

First 104 attendees will receive a collectible Cruisin for Zero Hunger Woodward Dream Cruise VIP Lanyard.

Individual tickets are $25 in advance. The two person ticket package, which includes valet parking.

Get tix below

http://www.dreamcruiseparty.com