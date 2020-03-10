Red Cross Low Donor Turnout Could Hurt U.S Blood Supply

We need blood donation. The American Red Cross is urging healthy, eligible people who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages amid COVID-19 outbreak concerns.

Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation's ability to maintain its blood supply. As the number of the coronavirus cases increase in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could further decrease.

“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”

Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood, the Red Cross affirms. There are no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, from a transfusion

Please make an appointment to donate blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting http://RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.

Please Help