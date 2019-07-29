Regal Cinemas Announces Unlimited Movie Subscription Plan

So Regal Cinemas has a new way to watch movies by launching their new monthly subscription plan called Regal Unlimited.

It will have three tiers that will cost you $18, $21, or $23 per month and the highest price plan lets you go to all Regal Cinemas across the U.S.

The $21 plan will get you into 400 theaters and the $18 will get you into 200 theaters.

Other perks from the program are discount drinks, free popcorn, a drink on your birthday, and more. The plans are expected to launch in less than a week.

Would you be interested in this? Would you go to movies more?