Royal Caribbean Wants To Pay You To Travel

Your gig will be to share your experience on Instagram, Insta-Stories, and IGTV daily. In the new position, you'll also be one of the first people to enjoy Royal Caribbean's new private island, Coco Cay.

Candidates can apply via Instagram. Wannabe globe totters who think they have what it takes will need to share their favourite travel experience in a picture or video on Instagram, Insta-Stories or IGTV tagging #ShoreExplorer and @RoyalCaribbeanUK.

Applicants must be 21 years or over, hold a valid passport and be able to travel for three consecutive weeks from May-August 2019.

Applications close on March 1st.

An independent panel of judges will select the winning applicant. These consist of The Vamps’ James McVey; Ben Bouldin, Managing Director Royal Caribbean International UK & Ireland; Nadia El Ferdaoussi, Travel Writer; and Russ Francis.

More information can be found by visiting Royal Caribbean’s UK Instagram channel or website.