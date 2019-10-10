Run Through A Haunted Forest at TreeRunner Adventure Park
October 10, 2019
More Halloween fun! The 2019 Haunted Forest will be held at TreeRunner Adventure Park at Oakland University.
Beginning Oct. 11th, It will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
You can walk in groups on a lit forest trail. Trained theater actors perform at exhibit sets along the trail and provide treats to all participants. The trail concludes in a big pumpkin patch in which guests search for a pumpkin of their own.
