Science Says How Daylight Saving Time Affects Health

So the clocks fall back to standard time this weekend and scientists would like to point out the effects that Daylight Saving Time has on the body.

While losing an hour of sunlight in the day has been shown in one study to up the number of people seeking out treatment for depression, even greater harm is done during the springtime.

The instances of car accidents and heart attacks increase, as well as throwing off our body clocks in a way that takes months to recover. And while there's a claim that springing forward saves energy, new research shows that's not the case.

Scientists writing for the Society for Research on Biological Rhythms would like to see the country remain on standard time, something Hawaii and most of Arizona does currently.

How do you feel about the twice-yearly clock change?

Do you eat more this time of year?

Any tips on how to deal with shorter days?