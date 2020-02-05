Shamrock Shake & Oreo Shamrock McFlurry Returning

February 5, 2020
Cadillac Jack
Shamrock Shake & Oreo Shamrock McFlurry Returning
News

So McDonald's said Wednesday that the classic Shamrock Shake will return on Feb. 19 and it's celebrating the 50th anniversary.

They are also releasing a brand-new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time.

The shake includes vanilla soft serve blended with McDonald's shamrock flavor and topped with whipped topping.

The McFlurry is vanilla soft serve with shamrock flavor blended with Oreo cookie pieces throughout.

The desserts will be available nationwide for the first time since 2017.

It was created by Hal Rosen, a Connecticut-based McDonald's owner and debuted in 1970.

 

What;s your favorite Dessert?

 

