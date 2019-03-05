Shannen Doherty Pays Tribute To Luke Perry: 'I Will Miss Him Everyday'

After she found out about the passing of her dear friend Luke Perry, Shannen Doherty paid tribute to her friend in a statement that was shared with People magazine.

"I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend," Shannon said in the statement. "Luke was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love."

Shannon said the two had grown apart after leaving 90210, but found each other again after Doherty's battle with breast cancer became public.

Shannon also revealed that the last time she saw Luke was when they had lunch in February.

