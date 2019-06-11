Sleeping With The TV On Could Make You Gain Weight

Do you watch TV in the bedroom? Sleep with the lights on? You may want to flick the switch before falling asleep. According to a new study, this could be the reason why you're gaining weight.

So the he National Institutes of Health report isn't concrete proof but builds on other evidence that artificial light messes with our metabolism.

Researchers found that those who slept with TVs or lights on gained at least 11 pounds over five years and were 30 percent more likely to become obese.

The lead author Dale Sandler said, "Evolutionarily we are supposed to be sleeping at night, in a dark place," noting, "It's much more important than people realize for a whole variety of health reasons."

I nap sometimes when I watch the tube. Do you watch TV in bed or fall asleep with the lights on?