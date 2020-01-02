Southeast Michigan Auto Show Rolls Into Novi

Love Cars? Well the Southeast Michigan Auto Show is excited to bring vehicles from over 35 brands to consumers and car enthusiasts across the region. This new show will run from Friday, January 3rd, 2020 through Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Tickets are on sale now at .http://southeastmichiganautoshow.com.

Check out the region’s rich automotive history, the show aims to provide consumers an environment tailored to browsing the interior and exterior of the latest vehicles with hundreds of models spanning from the exotic and luxury brands to the economy segment all under one roof.

“The Southeast Michigan Auto Show is designed to be a consumer driven show with the goals of providing the attendees the opportunity to view vehicles at a pivotal time in the market and to support a critical economic engine to our region – local automotive dealers. The idea is to ultimately connect consumers with vehicles and brands they are interested in purchasing. This will be alot of fun for the whole family this weekend.