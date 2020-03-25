Starbucks offering free brewed coffee to first responders

March 25, 2020
Starbucks offering free brewed coffee to first responders, frontline workers
News

So COVID19 outbreak, Starbucks is offering free brewed coffee to first responders and frontline workers.

Any customer who identifies as a first responder or frontline worker will receive tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, at no charge, including police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers.

Additionally, the Starbucks Foundation is donating $500,000 to U.S. frontline responders, with $250,000 going to support delivery of 50,000 care packages to healthcare workers.

The promotion runs from March 25 until May 3.

Starbucks has shifted store operations to a to-go or drive-thru model, removed seating from cafes to encourage social distancing and expanded benefits to include 30 days of catastrophe pay for all employees.

