Starbucks Valentine's Day Menu Items Are Here

Starbucks is showing you some love with their Valentine's Day menu.

YUMMY! Cherry Mocha is slightly sweet mocha sauce and candied cherry syrup melted together with hot espresso." Some say it tastes like a chocolate cherry cordial.

Heart-shaped sugar cookies and special Valentine's cake pops are also available.

You can get these special treats through Valentine's Day.

https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2019/02/223730/starbucks-valentines-day-menu-cherry-mocha-2019