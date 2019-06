I Guess Target trying to stay completive with Amazon and other retailers.

They will begin to offer same day delivery for $9.99 per order.

Around 65,000 items will be available for the same-day service. I know many Target store fans that will be excited.

You can start using it now on Target's website.

How important is same-day delivery to you? How much are you willing to pay for it?

Do you prefer to shop in store?