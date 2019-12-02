The Best Weight Loss Diet Revealed by Research

December 2, 2019
Cadillac Jack
Starting a diet the new year?  High Protein Could Be The Answer

In a new study, the best diet is one high in protein and low in calorie intake.

People who consumed more protein as part of a calorie-controlled diet lost on average 18 pounds over six months.

Older adults maintained their muscle mass and bone density.

Diets with more protein have been linked to better sleep which benefits weight loss.

What diet plan has been most successful for you?

 

