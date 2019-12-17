The One Thing You Should Tell Your Waiter/Waitress ASAP

Good to know! An etiquette expert has some advice about what the first thing to tell your server at a restaurant if you are going out to eat with several people.

If no one has said they were picking up the tab, tell your server that you want to have split checks ahead of ordering food and drinks. If you wait until after the meal, the server has to go back and tabulate everything again. It takes longer for them to do.

When splitting the check, remain in the seat you chose to begin the meal. It helps the server keep track of who ordered what.

Another tip...is tipping. Since everyone is getting separate bills, make sure to tip your fair share of at least 15 to 20 percent. Some restaurants will add an automatic gratuity for large groups.

What is the biggest dispute you've gotten into trying to split a check?

Do you tip more if service is exceptional?