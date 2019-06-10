Toarmina's Pizza Rolling Back The Clock To 1987 Prices Today

June 10, 2019
Cadillac Jack

Hey it's Cadillac and I LOVE pizza so I had to share.  Toarmina's Pizza in southeast Michigan are rolling back the clock to 1987 prices today.

Let's EAT!

They are celebrating their 32nd anniversary on June 10.

They pride themselves on using  the freshest ingredients since the day they opened our first store. It's so much fun every year to watch the customers come in for 1987 prices, some of them have eaten our pizza every week for 32 years and some of them are trying us for the very first time," said company founder Lou Toarmina.

I love Sausage and anchovies.  Whats your favorite pizza?

 

Toarmina's Pizza Rolling back The clock To 1987 Prices Today

