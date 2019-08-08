Travel Tips To get Cheaper Holidays Including Booking Flights

Ready to get away? and don't want to break the bank? Here are a few vacation booking hacks to save you cash.

Sam Shank, the CEO of booking site HotelTonight, says when it comes to finding a room, wait until the last minute as lodging prices come down the closer to the stay date. However, flights are the opposite.

You should always book plane tickets for multiple passengers separately, as airlines will price them at the higher fare.

If your bank doesn't charge foreign fees, try booking from the company using the site's location as another country, even if that means having to translate the language.

Got any good tips for saving money while traveling?