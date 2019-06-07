The True Cost Of Traveling With Your Pet

June 7, 2019
Cadillac Jack

So Yes Americans have been cutting their vacations short or skipping out altogether because of their pets. And many who do decide to take some time off, just bring their Critters

While Spot could use a vacation too, what does it really cost to have your pet along on your travels versus hiring a pet sitter?

Well here are the crunched  numbers and there are hidden expenses so beware.

An average overnight pet sitter will run $30 per day or $210 per week. On the flip side, a trip with Ol' Spot could potentially add up to a bank-busting $853-$1,564, with fees tacked on every step of the way. 

Do you travel with your pets?   Reason?

